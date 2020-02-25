Cars
Toyota targets AI-powered driver assistance systems within five years
Japanese carmaker wants to add a new level of intelligence to driver aids
IBM unveils self-driving car powered by Watson and the cloud
Driverless vehicle 3D printed by carmaker Local Motors
Google's week: TensorFlow iOS, AlphaGo AI, and flying cars
DeepMind division also proposed a kill switch to prevent the rise of the machines
Five ways the IoT will change your life
The IoT is the key to bridging the gap between the real and virtual worlds
Google's week: Android malware, driverless car crash, and VR rumours
Company also introduced machine leaning software language called Parsey McParseface
Driverless car trials opened up to UK public
Government aims to accelerate autonomous vehicle testing and acceptance
Google driverless car in another accident but other driver to blame
Accident indicates human drivers are a bigger menace than autonomous systems
Google week: Hacker tracking, Chrome is king, and Fiat Chrysler partnership
The company also filed a patent for injecting gadgets into people's eyes
Government to green light 2017 driverless car motorway trials
Chancellor George Osborne sees autonomous technology as a means to fuel the UK's economic growth
Government reveals plans to test driverless lorries on UK roads
Trials will look to speed up deliveries and reduce fuel consumption
Google's autonomous car AI could be a driver under US law
Rule changes could help accelerate driverless car testing
5 future smart tech perils: Nest bugs, rogue toasters and haywire homes
V3 predicts five potential risks with IoT gadgets and smart devices
Google's driverless cars had 272 failures and 13 accidents in 14 months
But autonomous vehicle technology is arguably ready to come out of testing
Ford and IBM partner to accelerate big data use in vehicles
Car maker also speeding up research into autonomous systems and driver-aiding wearables
Nokia sells Here maps to Audi, BMW and Mercedes for €2.8bn
Offloading mapping and location services is latest stage in Nokia restructure
9 tech headlines that sound like April Fool's jokes
When fact is stranger than fiction
IoT roads are the future of UK highways, says transport minister
Sensor-stuffed roads, self-repairing tarmac and robots will transform Britain's transport
#V3mobility: Auto Trader shifts to CYOD for productivity boost
Staff given iPhone 5S and choice of Apple, Dell or Lenovo laptops
Top 10 technology privacy risks: prying phones, spying cars and snooping homes
V3 explains why exciting new innovations have their dark sides
Google seeking partners for driverless car project
Firm speaking to manufacturers and parts suppliers
CES 2015: Top 10 announcements from Sony, Samsung, Intel and others
The biggest, best and weirdest announcements at the annual tech frenzy
CES 2015: Driverless cars and automation steer future vehicle tech
Major carmakers showcase autonomous systems that enhance car safety and comfort
CES 2015: Nvidia targets Tegra X1 mobile supercomputer chip at future cars
Tegra X1 doubles the processing power of its predecessor but consumes the same amount of energy
Apple Watch distracting to drivers, warns motoring group
Institute of Advanced Motorists cautions against the use of wearable technology behind the wheel