Dixons Carphone admits security breach spilling 5.9 million card details
Ever shopped in Carphone Warehouse, Currys, Dixons, or PC World? Your personal and payment details could be at risk
Carphone Warehouse slapped with maximum £400k fine by ICO over 2015 hack
Carphone Warhouse used 'out-of date software and failed to carry out routine security testing', says ICO
TalkTalk call-centre workers arrested over customer records security breaches
TalkTalk to 'review' relationship with outsourcer Wipro after call-centre worker arrests
134 Dixons Carphone stores to go as company mulls new '3-in-1' superstores
Move corresponds to the wishes of customers and staff, says CEO Seb James
TalkTalk customers' bank details potentially compromised in 'sustained cyber-attack'
Cut-price ISP TalkTalk subjected to third major cyber attack in less than a year
Cyber-crime costs UK firms an average of £4.1m a year - report
HP Enterprise Security report finds that there has been a 14 per cent increase in cyber-crime costs over the last year
One sixth of cyber security professionals are paid at least £100,000 a year
And cyber security roles make up 14 per cent of all new UK-based IT roles, according to Procorre
Show me the money! What career choice will land you with the best salary package in IT?
Computing finds out which areas of IT have seen salaries soaring to help you decide whether you want to make the jump into a new role
Why was Carphone Warehouse keeping customer passwords in plain text, just months after it was hacked? [UPDATED]
If customer credit cards were encrypted, why weren't current account details? Security specialists respond
'A very small number of passwords may not have been encrypted' - TalkTalk's damning admission
Hacked communications company admits that it stored passwords in plain text
Carphone Warehouse uses Android tablets to put MicroStrategy BI tools in the hands of retail staff
Paul Scullion, head of business intelligence for Carphone Warehouse, explains how business intelligence tools are improving performance across the company
Case Study: Business intelligence at Carphone Warehouse
Carphone Warehouse rolls out BI software in 794 UK stores
Nokia reveals Lumia 610 June release date and contract pricing
Budget Windows Phone confirmed for June release
Carphone Warehouse extends productivity solution implementation
Retailer makes RedPrairie's Execution Management solution available to 1,000 more staff
Motorola Xoom set to launch in first week of April
Tablet war heats up as Motorola, Acer and Asus go head to head
Talk Talk adds 36,000 customers in 3Q 2009
Just ahead of the company's planned split of retail and telecoms into seperate companies
Carphone Warehouse posts strong six-monthly results
Telco beats expectations with revenue of £789m
Carphone Warehouse reports broadband sales growth
Group on track to reach 4.2 million broadband customers by the end of its financial year
Carphone Warehouse improves procurement
New systems aim to enable better purchasing capabilities
TalkTalk appoints first CIO
Former 3 IT chief moves to soon-to-be-demerged ISP
Carphone Warehouse to spin off TalkTalk next year
Mobile retailer will separate businesses to allow greater independence
Does ISP consolidation bode well for business users?
Will cost savings filter down to business customers?
TalkTalk to acquire Tiscali UK
£236m deal makes Carphone Warehouse largest residential broadband provider
Carphone Warehouse calls on IBM
Deal with IBM looks to improve customer service and cut costs