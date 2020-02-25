Carl Icahn
Xerox nails down $24bn funding to back proposed HP acquisition
Xerox CEO John Visentin brandishes the financing necessary to back Xerox's proposed takeover of HP Inc
HP rejects acquisition offer from Xerox, but leaves door open to raised bid
HP Inc's board of directors believe that Xerox's offer significantly undervalues the PC and printer maker
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn pushes for Xerox-HP merger
Icahn, who actively opposed Michael Dell's 'privatisation' of Dell, owns 4.24 per cent stake in HP and more than ten per cent of Xerox
Carl Icahn sues Dell over 'unprivatisation' plan
Carl Icahn versus Dell, round two
Dell in $67bn deal for EMC
UPDATED: EMC will continue looking round for something better until the deal closes
Apple Watch riddled with security flaws
Stolen Apple Watches can easily be reset and re-paired to a different iPhone, claim researchers
Icahn backs down on Apple buyback crusade
Activist investor dressed down by ISS and proxy adviser
Michael Dell and Silver Lake get approval for $24.9bn buyout
Icahn bows out with 'dictatorship' jibe as two-thirds of shareholders accept Michael Dell's offer
Icahn refused fast-track lawsuit against Dell board as Michael Dell $25bn bid stands
Shareholder vote and annual meeting will go ahead on original dates
Tim Cook pressure could amass $700 per Apple share, says Carl Icahn
Activist investor says he has achieved 'large position' in company
Icahn sues Dell and board as buyout race heats up
Lawsuit seeks block on Michael Dell's proposed rule changes for shareholder voting
Michael Dell: Taking Dell private is 'the right thing to do'
Michael Dell accuses activist shareholder Carl Icahn of 'opportunism'