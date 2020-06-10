Care.data
NHS England scraps care.data project
Decision follows recommendation from the National Data Guardian for Health and Care
HSCIC finally agrees to implement opt-outs for care.data
Organisation signs an undertaking with ICO to comply with Data Protection Act
Health secretary Jeremy Hunt commits £4bn to NHS tech investment
Hunt to spend £4bn in NPfIT-like project to create a paperless NHS
NHS England posts job ad for new chief information and technology officer
NHS wants 'outstanding', 'inspirational' and 'transformational' leader to replace Tim Kelsey
The biggest privacy stories of 2015
Computing looks back at the most important events of 2015 that affect your privacy
What Ireland's HSE CIO Richard Corbridge has learned from the NHS, and what HSE can teach other health services
It may be 15 years behind the NHS in terms of technology, but HSE may be able to learn from many of its counterpart's mistakes
NHS England creates new chief information and technology officer role
New IT leader will take on duties that were carried out by Tim Kelsey, who resigned in September
HSCIC is sharing data of patients who opted out of care.data
Organisation says patient opt-outs will be actioned by January 2016, nearly two years after some patients opted out
Why it's no surprise that NHS accredited smartphone apps are leaking data
Health Apps Library was put under scrutiny for 'very weak' review criteria back in June
Tim Kelsey resigns from NHS England
Kelsey's successes in making NHS more 'digitally enabled' overshadowed by care.data, NHS Choices and Apps all in danger of failing
Nearly three-quarters of UK adults would share data from wearable devices with their GP
UK adults are happy to share health data with the NHS, but many don't want the data to be passed on to third parties
NHS England claims care.data 'is not paused'
NHS tells Computing that care.data has NOT been paused - despite Somerset CCG claiming that it had been halted
NHS care.data pilots paused so that it can clear up wording on opt-outs
Dame Fiona Caldicott is to provide advice on the wording for a new model of consents and opt-outs for the care.data programme
One-quarter of smartphone users will be accessing their NHS records on an app by 2017, claims Jeremy Hunt
But Health Secretary admits that NHS has not yet won the public's trust in keeping personal data safe
Top IT stories this week: Surface Pro 4, Windows 10 and the Large Hadron Collider
The most popular stories on Computing this week. Come and get 'em!
Care.data, NHS Choices and now Apps - could it be three failures in a row for Tim Kelsey? - UPDATED
Body responsible for the controversial care.data programme may now be making an array of new mistakes as it tries to release a swathe of mobile apps
'Whitehall, we have a problem with 21 major IT projects,' warns Major Projects Authority
And four of them are on code red, as MPA releases annual report, but goes all coy over Universal Credit
Care.data project to restart later this month
Controversial programme to restart with pathfinder trials which involve GPs contacting patients to warn them their data will be shared unless they opt out
NHS care.data - a horribly botched operation
If respect for personal data had been put at the core of the care.data programme from the start the PR disaster of its rollout could have been avoided
NHS Care.data 'can never be 100 per cent secure'
Tim Kelsey, NHS England's national director for patients and information, admits data harvesting scheme raises ethical issues and will never be totally secure
Scottish government plan for 'super database' dealt a blow by ICO over privacy fears
Creating a database that is shared with local authorities could be a national identity scheme by default that could go against European rules, says head of ICO Scotland
Care.data and big data will fill 'dangerous gaps' in NHS and futureproof it with genomics, argues Tim Kelsey
National director for patients and information Tim Kelsey believes 2015 will be the year big data goes big in the NHS
NHS was informed that care.data leaflets were 'not fit for purpose' before £1m rollout
NHS replied by claiming leaflets had already been sent to the printers and would not be recalled
HSCIC readies secure data facility for care.data programme
Long-term secure access solution for care.data is still being considered, but new facility should be ready by March 2015