carbon dioxide
Microsoft pledges to become 'carbon negative' by 2030
Microsoft to create $1bn fund to accelerate development of carbon-tackling technologies
Technique to convert CO2 into solid carbon particles devised by scientists
Liquid alloy of indium, gallium and tin used as catalyst to convert CO2 back to carbon
A novel approach to direct electrocatalytic reduction of carbon dioxide could help in fight against global warming
The technique uses a rhenium-based catalyst capable of targeting CO2 molecules with high selectivity even in very low concentration
MIT engineers create material that reacts with CO2 to grow, strengthen and repair itself
