carbon capture and storage

Cambridge researchers develop supercapacitor that absorbs CO2 while it charges

Green

Cambridge researchers develop supercapacitor that absorbs CO2 while it charges

The technology could help speed up carbon capture and storage innovations at much lower costs

clock 23 May 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Samsung data breach affects UK customers

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

Ransomware gang files SEC complaint over undisclosed breach

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Alibaba cancels cloud split

16 November 2023 • 1 min read
04

Royal Mail budgets £10 million to improve system resilience

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Microsoft launches AI chips to support OpenAI and Copilot

16 November 2023 • 2 min read