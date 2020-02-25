Carbanak
Alleged leader of Carbanak cyber crime gang arrested in Spain
Without the leader the cyber gang behind the Carbanak and Cobalt attacks may have lost the brains of their operation
Verifone security breach may have compromised retail payments systems
Company admits security breach, but claims that "cyber intrusion" was only "limited"
Kaspersky reveals more details about how Carbanak exploits banks' systems
Malware identifies funds transfer software on PCs and sends keystrokes and screenshots every 20 seconds
Backbytes: You say "Anunak", I say "Carbanak"...
Kaspersky out-PRs Fox-IT over Russian cyber bank-robbers
Up to $1bn stolen from 100 banks by cyber criminals, claims Kaspersky
"Carbanak" gang steals directly from people's accounts; Kaspersky working with Interpol and Europol to catch the gang