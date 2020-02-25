Capgemini
Only 10 per cent of organisations have implemented upskilling programmes around automation
Training employees to deal with automation improves productivity and morale
HMRC refuses to reveal how much it paid Capgemini and Accenture for Aspire contract extensions
Revealing the cost could 'undermine the commercial interests of both parties', claims HMRC
Capgemini and Fujitsu paid £724m for HMRC Aspire contract in 2015/16
HMRC pays out £1.45bn to keep Aspire going over the past two years
HMRC extends Accenture and Capgemini deals, as Aspire breakup lumbers on [UPDATED]
With Capgemini and Accenture again signed in to long-term deals at HMRC, the tax collector can now celebrate 22 years of outsourced IT failure
Scope and volume of cyber attacks increasing, says expert panel
Increased reliance on 3rd parties creates further opportunities for hackers
Capgemini attacks internal IT departments and CIOs. Unwise...
Consultancy states that big data projects fail because they're managed by the CIO...
Most big data projects aren't profitable, claims Capgemini
Especially if IT is in charge, claims new report
Delays and additional costs in Scotland's NHS 24 IT system down to 'systematic failure around programme governance'
...and costs are to increase yet again, says NHS 24
Our top IT stories this week: Hadoop at Harte Hanks, 'poisonous' Pharmacy2U fined, and HBOS security flaw
Here they are again, our top stories from the past week
HMRC picks Bain as its £20m strategic partner to shift away from Aspire contract
Huge task on hand for Bain & Co to help HMRC transition away from expensive Aspire contract
Nationwide Building Society outsources IT infrastructure services to Capgemini
Debra Bailey, CIO at Nationwide, says that deal was put in place to ensure the building society could keep up with customer demands
Scotland's NHS 24 IT system is £41m over budget and over two years behind schedule
Contract dispute with Capgemini led to further delays in a project which has been riddled with problems
Mike Bracken's successor revealed as three key members of GDS quit
GDS COO Stephen Foreshew-Cain will lead the organisation, but three of the most significant architects at GDS have chosen to follow Bracken out the exit door
Manchester Airport plans ERP transformation with Capgemini
Cost savings and improved customer service behind SAP Business Suite rollout at Manchester Airports Group
HMRC to hire consultants to advise on 400 new post-Aspire outsourcing contracts
£20m tender issued for consultants to help HMRC find 400 partners to help in shift from Aspire
TGI Fridays CIO says NetSuite was a 'tremendous opportunity to update IT strategy'
Capgemini helps implement NetSuite OneWorld for restaurant chain, as well as delivering BPO services
HMRC to scrap Aspire outsourcing contract in 2017 - 25 per cent savings expected
HMRC CIO Mark Dearnley to replace Aspire with multiple smaller contracts
Capgemini revenues to drop by almost one-tenth when HMRC contract expires in 2017
HMRC plan to scrap Aspire outsourcing contract in 2017 will force Capgemini's global revenues down by almost one-tenth - unless it wins the new deal
The Robertson Trust revamps systems with Salesforce and Capgemini
Salesforce has improved data integrity and streamlined operations, The Robertson Trust's head of finance and IT tells Computing
Demand for in-car telematics boxes seeing strong growth, says Direct Line Group CEO
Meanwhile, shift away from RBS data centres is already delivering benefits for Direct Line, says firm
HMRC Aspire contract will top £10bn, says NAO
HMRC criticised for conceding commercial safeguards in major renegotiations - enabling Aspire contractors to earn big profits
Backbytes: Austerity? What austerity?
Austerity never comes for the outsourcing companies whose income has risen by a quarter, according to the Institute for Government
HP and Capgemini top government suppliers' earnings list - raking in more than £1bn a year each
Whitehall Monitor finds that government continues to splash cash with big IT suppliers despite promise to move to SMEs