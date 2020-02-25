CA Technologies
Broadcom in advanced talks to buy Symantec
Broadcom deal would value Symantec at more than $15bn - but Broadcom shares drop on the news shareholders aren't happy
Broadcom axes CA Technologies staff in large-scale layoffs following $19bn acquisition
Monday: Broadcom CEO "welcomes" CA staff into "the Broadcom family". Friday: Mass layoffs reported
Broadcom, the CA of semiconductors, agrees $19bn deal for, err, CA
Deal raise questions over Broadcom's business strategy
Broadcom agrees surprise $18.9bn deal to acquire CA Technologies
Agreement with CA comes just four months after Broadcom abandoned pursuit of Qualcomm
Look to identity management to transform a business, recommends CA Technologies
Personalisation defines digital transformation, but the relationship is symbiotic
GDPR: full compliance is impossible for now - but here are the processes that can get you close
The GDPR is too much of a legal document to meet every requirement
DevOps Excellence Awards 2017: Finalists announced
British Gas, HMRC, Thomas Cook and BMJ all make the cut for DevOps projects that stand out from the crowd
IT needs to understand users better, says CA Technologies
Operations grapple with need for end-to-end visibility, but this must be allied with a close understanding of the user experience in order for IT to properly align with the business, says software company
Don't play Russian roulette with test data, warns CA Technologies
DevOps and "requirement-based" approach is the way forward, argues delivery evangelist
'User experience in hybrid cloud - what you see is what you get': now available on demand
Catch the highlights from our recent live panel debate with CA Technologies
CA Technologies: UX is the difference between a runaway success and abject failure
Software firm advises organisations to focus on user experience or risk wasting their investment in digital
Valued customer or cash cow? Are software vendors going too far?
Software vendors have become more aggressive than ever in enforcing their software licences terms and conditions - and getting their pound of flesh from 'valued' customers.
Why DevOps needs to be underpinned by the CALMS methodology
CA's Georg von Sperling talks to Graeme Burton about the importance of the CALMS methodology when organisations shift to DevOps
CA buys Rally Software for DevOps and cloud-based agile development in $480m deal
CA goes shopping for something more up-to-date in response to falling revenues
CA Technologies hires former Taleo CEO as new chief
Michael Gregoire to replace William McCracken in January
Gartner: Top security vendors are losing market share
Gartner says that the top five software security vendors now own less than half of the global market between them
Recruitment and training at CA Technologies
CA Technologies discuss IT recruitment and training issues