Thoma Bravo and KKR in the running to buy BMC Software from Bain and Golden Gate Capital

Software

BMC's private equity owners looking to cash out after five years

clock 22 May 2018 •
APIs help with integration, but increase complexity, according to latest research

Cloud and Infrastructure

New research from Computing reveals that IT leaders recognise the advantages of APIs, but warn that additional skills may be required to manage them

clock 03 October 2017 •
CA lays out $614m to buy Veracode for DevOps security boost

Developer

Will offer service from the cloud

clock 07 March 2017 •
Don't play Russian roulette with test data, warns CA Technologies

DevOps

DevOps and "requirement-based" approach is the way forward, argues delivery evangelist

clock 05 July 2016 •
More than a third of UK IT decision makers say they lack the know-how to adopt agile

Strategy

Budget and time to implement a truly agile approach are other reasons why agile isn't adopted, finds CA Technologies survey

clock 02 February 2016 •
More than a third of UK firms are spending £1m or more on DevOps per year

Developer

And 77 per cent of UK companies have introduced dedicated budgets and support teams for DevOps

clock 13 October 2015 •
Travelex exchanges CA Technologies for Landesk to speed up service desk response times

Supplier

Switch will reduce costs and give more control to the business, says global IT service desk manager

clock 07 April 2015 •
CA Technologies pays millions to RBS over IT catastrophe

Finance and Reporting

Settlement will soften blow to RBS with the fiasco already costing the bank nearly £200m

clock 24 November 2014 •
MCW 2014: EMM rivals "cannot provide mobility fabric we can" says CA Technologies of new cloud management service

Developer

Dev ops and internet of things features drawn from 35 years of experience set us apart, says GM of innovation

clock 24 February 2014 •
BYOD programme at Shell to impact 135,000 staff

Strategy

Firm will use CA CloudMinder for mobile authentication and access management

clock 12 June 2013 •