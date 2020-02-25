business intelligence
Kew Gardens in the market for new business intelligence system
Kew Gardens CIO Ian McKetty tells Computing that all the 'front of house' systems are being replaced: EPOS, CRM and BI
Implementing BI and data sharing across Greater Manchester Health and Social Care Partnership
'It's a story of a story of collaboration and support rather than one of diktat' says head of BI Graham Beales
Google buys analytics specialist Looker in $2.6bn cash deal
Deal intended to bolster Google Cloud but Looker will continue to support other cloud databases
McDonald's to acquire decision-logic firm Dynamic Yield to personalise in-store ordering
McDonald's makes its largest acquisition of the past 20 years - with a decision-support technology company
Avado implements new BI and CRM tools, driven by users
Salesforce rolled out for CRM, as the digital learning provider moves towards self-service business intelligence
'Firms who aren't moving towards being data driven are either sunk or sinking,' says Dunnhumby
Jason Nathan, group MD for data at Dunnhumby outlines the importance of having a data strategy
Infor acquires Birst for cloud business intelligence and analytics
Infor puts 'war chest' to good use by buying Birst for undisclosed sum
Giffgaff's data-based collaborative culture should make GDPR compliance easier, says head of BI
'We want to listen, we want to collaborate, and we want to create mutual benefits using data', says Helen Mannion
No more ETL: Take the analytics to the operational data instead, urges IBM
Analytics is increasingly being absorbed into, and becoming a full part of, organisations' business processes, claims IBM's Alex Chen
Why do analytics projects fail?
Analytics is in a state of flux and companies often rush in before they are ready
Zoopla selects Birst to integrate data from all its brands and apps
Birst's Cloud BI is the 'flexible, agile platform' that can keep pace with our aims, claims Zoopla's Stephen Morana
Graydon - from business info provider to BI and on to big data
The credit information supplier has consolidated its assets and is using analytics to transform its products
CIOs predict rise of just two per cent in IT budgets for 2016
Budget for security, big data and cloud on the up - and data scientists
Mole Valley farming moves into the Internet of Cows with Dynamics AX and Power BI
"Our customers want to know exactly when beef is ripe for the slaughter" explains CRM manager Alan Parsons
SAP UK & Ireland promises 'to listen' to customers
SAP's sales force, however, only wants to sell on-premise software, say users
Majority of CIOs rely on instinct and experience over data or third-party advice when making decisions
Even though intuition is sometimes at odds with other sources, CIOs prefer to stick with their professional judgement, suggests Colt study
The digital revolution needs to be for all, not just the Silicon Valley elite
IT leaders talk of empowering people while introducing technology to exploit or replace them
How CIO Darrell Stein is connecting data at Reckitt Benckiser
Stein explains how he's bringing his decade-long experience of managing data and cyber security to the consumer goods giant
Qantas Airways deploys Amadeus analytics to reduce impact of flight disruptions
Amadeus business intelligence improves efficiency of Australia's largest air carrier
How Reckitt Benckiser takes a BYOD-like approach to visualisation tools
CIO Darrell Stein claims 'there isn't just one visualisation tool that works' for everything
Chief data officers 'need to play an offensive role' and industry needs more of them, says Teradata governance chief
'It's hard to think of anyone in a company who doesn't use data' says Charles Griffith
Constructing a cloud-based IT strategy: an interview with Aggregate Industries CIO Mike Gibbons
Gibbons says decisions including replacing IBM with Qlik and dropping Microsoft in favour of Google are boosting efficiency at the building materials firm
Volkswagen scandal: Our emission readers are based on input and real-time adjustment, says Volvo
No cheating software in Sweden, says Volvo's business analytics chief
Teradata pushes 'Analytics of Everything' message as it launches real-time 'Listener' and integrated Hadoop and Aster UDA
Only one per cent of IoT data being capitalised on, says co-president Wimmer