business email compromise
Research finds disconnect between belief and reality in Office 365 security
Microsoft customers believe that they are always protected; the truth is much more varied
Regardless of your Office 365 tier, layered security is the best way to protect your business email
Office 365 is popular, but experts agree that even the top tier should be bolstered by third party systems
All businesses targeted by CEO phishing scams - losses estimated at $5.3bn
Lack of payload make many phishing emails hard to block, warns Agari