Bupa hires new CIO

Healthcare firm poaches FT's chief operating officer

clock 15 September 2009 • 1 min read

Management

Bupa migrates data to new system

Private healthcare patients now have single record for each customer

clock 27 August 2009 • 1 min read

Ecommerce

Bupa updates site to boost customer service

Health insurance group to introduce self-service functionality online

clock 04 December 2008 • 2 min read

Public Sector

Bupa starts major IT transformation

Deal extension with Patni is part of firm's plan to drive change using technology

clock 04 November 2008 • 1 min read
