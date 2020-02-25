bulk data-gathering
'The UK does not undertake mass surveillance,' Theresa May tells Parliamentary Committee
Home Secretary tells Joint Committee that bulk data collection and Investigatory Powers Bill plans don't equate to mass surveillance
Government shouldn't have 'willy-nilly' right to access citizen's private data, says Information Commissioner
And why do you need all this data for 12 months, asks Information Commissioner Christopher Graham
Mass surveillance and bulk data collection won't prevent terrorism, warns ex-NSA director William Binney
Binney tells Joint Committee of MPs and Lords that targeted surveillance could've prevented 9/11
EU plans to keep all air traveller data lack 'full clarity' and could break privacy regs, says European data protection supervisor
Buttarelli believes scheme needs better consideration before passenger credit card details and meal choices are indefinitely retained
Hand over your data! HMRC wants more powers to obtain data in bulk
