Bug bounty
Microsoft offers $20,000 bug bounties for Xbox security flaws
Microsoft extends bug bounty offerings to Xbox games console vulnerabilities
Six ethical hackers become millionaires reporting bugs via the HackerOne platform
The platform has awarded $21 million to hackers in the past one year for finding and reporting security bugs
Apple ups top bug bounty reward from $200,000 to $1m for operating system security flaws
The new bug bounty programme will include iOS, macOS, watchOS, iPadOS, tvOS, and iCloud
Whistleblower wins $9m over surveillance software Cisco knew was bug-ridden
Cisco has agreed to an $8.6 million settlement over claims it sold vulnerable software to US government agencies
Hackers earn $54m from just ten security flaws
HackerOne research reveals the biggest winners from more than 120,000 security vulnerabilities reported by hackers on 1,400 programmes
Microsoft opens bug-bounty programme offering up to $250,000 for finding major security flaws
Microsoft offers big money for finding really big bugs
Google expands its bug bounty scheme
Google increases rewards to $5,000 for identifying remote-code execution flaws in Android apps
Uber drops GitHub through code-sharing platform's part in massive data breach
Uber skipped multifactor authentication
Uber hacker is a 20-year old man from Florida (allegedly)
$1,000 payment was made through bug bounty programme, says Reuters
Uber hacker 'identified' as 20-year old Florida man
Sources claim that ex-CEO Kalanick was aware of the breach and payment
Azure vulnerability allowed admin access to Red Hat Enterprise Linux instances
Microsoft has fixed the glitches which were reported as part of its bug bounty programme
Pentagon offers bug bounties to hackers to test its systems
Pentagon invitation to hackers - with big cash rewards on offer
Stop trying to find security glitches in our products - 'only the vendor can do that' says Oracle CSO
Mary Ann Davidson blog chastises customers trying to solve own zero-day problems in Oracle software
United Airlines pays out millions of airmiles to hackers as part of 'bug bounty' programme
Two million-airmile awards have already been handed out since the bug bounty programme started in May