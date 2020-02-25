Budget
Budget 2018: £200m for 'full fibre' for rural areas but nothing new on 5G
Chancellor Philip Hammond unveils Budget 2018 plan to drive fibre-to-the-home in rural areas
Budget 2018: Office for Budget Responsibility releases its costing on the Digital Services Tax
Turnover tax on Amazon, Facebook and Google will raise £275m in 2020-21
Budget 2018: Government to introduce two per cent Digital Services Tax aimed at Amazon, Facebook and Google
Targeted tax on all UK-derived revenues of internet giants intended to raise £400m from 2020
Growing teams prompt IT budget rise amongst London councils
Councils have budgets of millions of pounds to secure skilled IT staff
The best paying contracting jobs are in tech and finance, claims research
IT contractors can earn more than £400 a day
Budget: Hammond 'between a rock and a hard place'
Jessica Figueras, chief analyst at GlobalData explains that Philip Hammond had to choose between several difficult options in this budget
Government unveils tech-first budget
Chancellor's budget includes funding for driverless car research, 5G, AI and tech education
Budget 2017: Funding for 5G despite security and standards fears
In a budget bearing remarkable similarities to that released a year ago by George Osborne, Hammond announces funding for 5G, driverless cars and robotics
Budget 2016: Osborne announces moves to boost broadband, coding, 5G and driverless cars
Chancellor also unveils initiatives that should help smaller tech companies and start-ups
Budget 2016: Experts weigh-in on leaks suggesting contractor clampdown
Accountants, law firms and contractor representatives speak out on the Chancellor's leaked tax plans for contractors
IT contractors set for new tax crackdown in this week's Budget
IT contractors the 'collateral damage' in Chancellor George Osborne's attack on stars' and civil servants' tax avoidance
Government's £4m video games fund pays out to SMB developers in sector now valued at £84bn
£50,000 funding packages distributed among leading SMB development houses
CIO is subordinate to the rest of the board, survey finds
Only 15 per cent of business decision makers believe CIOs should own majority of IT budget
Government called on to extend GDS remit to councils
If GDS worked with local councils it could save the taxpayer millions of pounds a year, says Phil Rumens, vice chair of LocalGov Digital
The Budget: The UK is open for business, but not for IT
What has the Chancellor done for the digital sector?
£150m licence fee shortfall sees BBC cut 1,000 jobs and merge IT roles
IT department looks set to shrink as broadcaster has to make 'some hard choices'
Chancellor's IoT pledge is a missed opportunity
Sasha Williamson, CEO of Luminet, argues that Osborne's plans do not go far enough to kick-start an industry around the internet of things in the UK
H4cked Off: £40m for Internet of Things? It will barely pay for the branded stationery
Another wasted opportunity for a UK forever playing IT catch-up
Budget 2015: George Osborne pledges £140m to develop Internet of Things, smart cities and driverless cars - Updated
But EY warns that funds must also be used to examine security of connected devices
IT Leaders Summit: What is the biggest challenge facing you right now?
IT chiefs reflect on their main focuses in an ever-changing technological landscape
Downtime for one hour can cost businesses $1m or more - report
All executive-level employees surveyed had experienced downtime and more than half said it happens at least once a month
Osborne uses Budget to announce Alan Turing Institute for big data research
"The Alan Turning Institute to ensure Britain leads the way again in the use of big data and algorithm research," announced Osborne
The Top 5 IT budget killers and how CIOs avoid them
There are certain elements of the IT estate that have a habit of springing nasty surprises on those drawing up the annual budget. In this documentary we speak to IBM, and the CIOs of Marks & Spencer and Network Rail to find out how they avoid the IT budget...
Small change for technology in Budget 2013
Technology barely gets a mention by the Chancellor