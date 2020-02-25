bt group
Break-up threat over Openreach recedes for BT as Ofcom reports on separation progress
Ofcom reports 'broadly satisfactory' progress over initiative to make Openreach operational independent from BT Group
BT to axe 4,000 staff after profits slump - but will reconsider fibre-to-the-premises
BT will explore potential of laying fibre into homes and premises after years of claiming there was no demand for it
Openreach hits back at Ofcom proposals for it to cover upfront entry costs for BT rivals
'Investing in more full fibre and upgrading 'not spots' will be even harder,' claims Openreach
Ofcom fines BT record £42m for failing to compensate rivals for late delivery of infrastructure
'BT broke our rules by failing to pay other telecoms companies proper compensation when these services were not provided on time,' says Ofcom
BT issues profit warning as shares lose £8bn in accounting scandal
BT blames 'inappropriate behaviour in the Italian business' for plunging share value
BT plans new service to cut-off nuisance calls
Fifteen million nuisance calls a week will be stopped, claims BT
BT takes crown for most complained about broadband provider - Ofcom
Most complained about landline provider is PlusNet (owned by BT)