Bruce Schneier
The market can't - and won't - deal with IT security, it must be regulated, argues Bruce Schneier
Regulate the security practices of companies that store data, fine them if they fail to comply and let people sue if companies spill personal information, argues Schneier
US law makers to introduce IoT security legislation next week
New legislation would impose minimum security standards on IoT devices - and also encourage 'good faith' hackers to test them
US senators plan IoT legislation requiring vendors to secure their products
New legislation to be introduced in the US Senate next week would impose minimum security standards on IoT devices and protect 'good faith' hackers
Schneier is right about the DDoS threat: 'We see the worst-case scenario every year', says Level 3
Tier-one provider uses threat intelligence and advanced routing and filtering to see off attacks
State actors looking at ways to bring down the internet with DDoS, warns security guru Schneier
Probing DDoS attacks reminiscent of Cold War tactics
IoT disaster could happen at any time, warns Bruce Schneier
A connected world is at risk
Tor Project appoints six new board members including Bruce Schneier
Changes comes after scandal earlier in the year
IBM scoops up Resilient Systems for a rumoured $100m
IBM adds another acquisition to its portfolio of security software and services
UK's critical infrastructure could be taken out by hackers, warns expert
'Sticking plaster' cyber defence means 'issues of national and worldwide safety are at risk here,' Dr Kevin Curran tells Computing
"A lot of attacks from Western countries go through China," says Bruce Schneier
"We're in the early years of a cyber arms race," adds Schneier
Donald Trump's hotel group investigating credit card data breach
Breach at hotels group owned by US presidential candidate Donald Trump may have first occurred six months ago
Hackers ground Polish airliners
LOT flights cancelled after unknown hackers target traffic control
China and Russia had Snowden docs before he took them - Schneier
'Both China and Russia had access to all the files that Snowden took well before Snowden took them - because they've penetrated NSA networks'
'We're all in the blast radius of a cyber arms race,' warns Bruce Schneier
Security expert warns of increasing cyber warfare, especially as it's difficult to tell if you're being attacked by a government or 'two guys in a basement'
Sony hackers: it's not the North Korean government, nor an insider, suggests security expert Bruce Schneier
Private emails from ordinary staff released by Sony hackers show why privacy is so important - Schneier
Bruce Schneier: Web attackers are trouncing defenders
Security guru warns there is often little firms can do to stop determined hackers
Heartbleed is a 'catastrophic' security calamity, bemoans Bruce Schneier
Renowned security expert questions whether intelligence agencies were involved in the bug's creation
Bruce Schneier leaves BT after eight years as "security futurologist" - UPDATED
And it's nothing to do with Schneier's opposition to GCHQ's tapping of fibre networks owned by, err, BT...
NSA has 'circumvented or cracked' internet encryption exposing banking systems, medical records and more
You really do have no privacy on the internet, even if you use encryption, due to secret NSA and GCHQ spying activities
NSA has 'commandeered' the internet, says Bruce Schneier
Renowned cryptographer says NSA is running protection rackets on businesses
Chinese hacker attacks risk fuelling cyber arms race, warns Bruce Schneier
Security maven says mistaking spying campaign for act of war could lead to US military cyber power grab
Bruce Schneier raises concerns with online anonymity
Speaking at the V3 Security Summit, Schneier says governments could well adopt real-name laws for web users in the future
Bruce Schneier accuses security vendors of stalling anti-spam developments
Schneier discusses developments in encryption and anti-spam at the V3 Security Summit
Black Hat: Community calls for government cooperation and transparency
Panel says Feds must do more to share data