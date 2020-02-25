bromium
Bromium issues warning about 'hidden costs' of detection-based security
SOC teams spend more than £11 million per year triaging threats
Warning over anti-virus evading 'polymorphic' Emotet banking Trojan
Online bankers warned that Emotet can evade detection by three-quarters of anti-virus software packages
Met provides cyber pros with new forensic analysis tool
London's Met Police and Bromium have teamed up to fight cyber crime
Pioneer Investments aims for '100 per cent security' by combining tools from ForeScout and Bromium
'The bad guys only have to succeed once, whereas security has to succeed 100 per cent of the time,' Miguel Segimon, Pioneer Investment's information security manager tells Computing
'Mafias and governments are attacking our networks,' says investment firm
