Broadband and mobile phone providers must now tell customers when their contract ends
New rules from Ofcom require broadband, mobile phone and pay TV providers to notify residential and business customers when their deals are drawing to a close
The cost of free broadband may be greater than we realise
Ian Hill, global director of cyber security at construction firm BAM, argues that Labour's plans for free broadband poses grave risks to privacy and internet freedoms
Labour plan to nationalise BT Openreach and provide 'free' fibre broadband for all
TalkTalk pulls sale of FibreNation business and BT shares fall following new Labour giveaway offer
Consumers to receive end-of-contract and best deals notifications under new Ofcom rules
Ofcom wants to encourage customers to take advantage of choice in broadband, phone and TV
Surprise, surprise! TalkTalk remains UK's most complained about ISP
Buy cheap, buy twice...
Google to buy Nokia's aircraft broadband business
Google wants to rule the skies with superfast broadband
Google to buy Nokia's airplane broadband business
Google considering deal with Nokia for high-speed in-flight internet, according to reports
Spring statement: Hammond pledges first £95m for 'full fibre' as he opens consultations on tax-free training for freelancers and self-employed
Thirteen towns and cities named in £95m full-fibre push, announced in Spring statement
Chancellor Philip Hammond promises action on late payments and consultation on extending tax-free training to the self-employed
First areas to receive funding for full-fibre also named in Spring Statement
Openreach pledges to bring FTTP broadband to three million homes by 2020
Openreach promises hire 3,000 engineers to deliver fibre-to-the-premise broadband to three million homes and businesses
UK achieves 95 per cent superfast broadband coverage
But coverage is still patchy
UK broadband among the cheapest and fastest in the world - report
Think UK broadband is bad? It could be worse - you could live in Burkina Faso
TalkTalk plan to exit mobile business to focus on broadband
Highly regarded company plans to focus on its excellent broadband business
Broadband advisory body suggests planning reform for FTTH and 5G deployment
UK government should lower barriers to telecoms infrastructure deployment, argues industry group
Lords drop 30Mbps minimum broadband speed demand as Tories rush Digital Economy Bill through parliament prior to general election
Enjoy your 10Mbps "universal service obligation", citizens
Government to hire telecoms directors to oversee 5G tests and broadband delivery
Six-figure salaries on offer for three new directors, including a new director for telecoms delivery UK
BT and TalkTalk top Which? broadband survey - for the worst internet services in the UK
And Sky and EE aren't much better, either
Ofcom promises cheaper broadband for consumers in plan to slash BT Openreach wholesale prices
Stricter requirements for repairs and installations will also be in place, says Ofcom
2017 is not the year of 5G, and here's why
Debunking the nonsense and hype around the "next generation" of wireless data
5G: What is it, and why do you say we need it? Separating ridiculous vendor hype from hard reality
"5G is currently many things to many people" and other deflating industry flim-flam
Stirling to get 1Gbps fibre network as CityFibre expands in Scotland
Roll-out expected to take 14 months and will connect 3,000 businesses
Fibre and 5G touted as key to UK's digital future
Digital minster Matt Hancock promises government will do whatever it can to help deployments
Cambridge, Portsmouth and Southampton added to CityFibre high-speed network
Purchase of Redcentric adds another 137km to firm's fibre network
High-speed pure fibre connectivity coming to Reading says CityFibre
CityFibre continues to take the broadband fight to BT