British Airways
Hackers use fake icon portal to hide web skimmer behind a favicon
A favicon is the logo image of a website shown in browser tabs
Magecart group targets NutriBullet website to steal customers' payment data details
The first attack was launched last month, and the compromise is still on-going
BA flights disrupted due to yet-another IT meltdown
British Airways IT meltdown causes flight delays of up to 12 hours
BA customers given the green light for class-action lawsuit over 2018 data breach
Half-a-million BA customers affected by 2018 Magecart security breach can join class-action lawsuit, High Court rules
BA claims to have resolved the check-in system IT problems that caused around 100 flight cancellations
British Airways has resolved the IT issues that have kept its check-in systems down all day
Monzo log file security blunder forces PIN reset for 480,000 customers
Users of mobile bank Monzo will need to use cash machines belonging to conventional rivals to reset their PINs
Warning over boom in web skimming cyber crime targeting online stores
Malwarebytes claims to have blocked 65,000 web-skimming Magecart data theft attempts in July alone
Why BA and Marriott were hit with massive GDPR fines - and how you can avoid one
Coffin Mew's Guy Cartwright explains why BA and Marriott have hit with big GDPR fines - and what you can do to minimise yours if the worst comes to the worst
Nearly £100m for Marriott, £138m for BA - what is the take home message from these sudden massive ICO fines?
Eerke Boiten, Professor of Cyber Security at De Montfort University, warns that the ICO's new habit of issuing big fines could backfire
British Airways faces £183m GDPR fine over last year's security breach
British Airways faces record fine for data breach - the first to be levied under GDPR
Security: Top-ten MageCart victims
Thousands of ecommerce sites have fallen victim to MageCart attacks, scraping credit card details and defrauding customers. Here as some of the biggest
How to tackle formjacking and avoid becoming Magecart's next victim
Netskope's Paolo Passeri explains why organisations need to systematically audit their ecommerce sites - regularly
British Airways warns that a further 185,000 customers were hit by security breach
Credit card details of a further 185,000 customers almost certainly compromised in BA payments hack in August
Hackers that compromised Ticketmaster blamed for British Airways security breach
Magecart's malicious JavaScript so pervasive that commerce websites are being compromised every hour
Ten-fold increase in security breach cases since GDPR, claim lawyers
Last year, Fieldfisher handled about three new cases a month. Today, it's handling one new case every day
British Airways admits customer data stolen from website in massive hack
380,000 credit card details stolen from website and app from 21st August to 5th September
British Airways apologises for delays and cancellations at Heathrow
Heathrow in 'complete chaos' after British Airways' IT failure
Peter Cochrane: WannaCry? I wanna understand what's going on
Peter Cochrane examines the common problem between the WannaCry outbreak, the BA breakdown and the NSA malware tools leakage - managers
BA blames bank holiday IT outage on technician pulling the plug
IT contractor blamed for causing BA chaos by, literally, pulling out a plug in the data centre
British Airways power meltdown blamed on IT contractor pulling the plug
BA source suggests that IT worker inadvertently switched off the power supply - and that UPS failed to cut in
BA blames power surge for weekend IT meltdown - staff point finger of blame at dated data centre
British Airways keen to blame power surge, while staff suggest over-heating data centre caused global IT outage
British Airways rejects claims that cost-cutting India outsourcing was to blame for bank holiday weekend 'global IT outage'
BA blames power surge and failure to restore from back-ups for weekend of travel chaos at Gatwick and Heathrow
BA check-in system crash causes worldwide flight delays
BA resorts to manual processes, leading to very long queues at check-in
British Airways selects Juniper Networks for private cloud infrastructure
Activities including ticketing, check-in and baggage tracking will be underpinned by a private cloud