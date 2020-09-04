Bristol

Researchers create 'unhackable' quantum network

The quantum breakthrough paves way for secure online communication

clock 04 September 2020 • 2 min read

Cloud and Infrastructure

Ocado to open mini customer fulfilment centre in Bristol

Ocado's mini-CFC is expected to achieve productivity similar to the company's full-size warehouses

clock 28 November 2019 • 2 min read

Strategy

IT pros increasingly looking outside London for opportunities, claims report

London is still on top, but Birmingham is growing fast, claims Jobsite

clock 02 May 2018 • 3 min read
