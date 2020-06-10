Brian Krzanich
Brian Krzanich ousted as Intel CEO over 'violation of Intel's non-fraternisation policy'
Krzanich resignation accepted over consensual relationship with employee
'Yield issues' delays Intel's shift to 10nm - for at least the third time
Intel mired in production issues causing 18-month+ delay to 10nm Cannon Lake CPUs
Intel CEO Brian Krzanich releases details of new CPU architecture that will be innoculated against Meltdown and Spectre
Architectural adjustments will start with forthcoming Cascade Lake and its 8th-generation Intel Core processors
Intel warns that its Meltdown and Spectre patches might introduce reliability issues on PCs and servers
US lawmakers call for probe into Intel stock sale before Meltdown disclosure
Senators want a "thorough investigation" to determine the possibility of insider trading
Intel: Meltdown and Spectre patches to be released this month
Performance will be affected, admitted CEO Brian Krzanich, although that will be dependent on workload
'Too early' to subject AI to regulation, warns Intel CEO Brian Krzanich
Krzanich takes more relaxed approach to the 'threat' of AI compared to Musk, Hawking and others
Intel working with Waymo on 'fully autonomous' vehicles
Intel wants to get inside your car, despite missing out on mobile
Intel CEO Brian Krzanich promises 10nm Cannon Lake PCs before the end of 2017
Delayed 10-nm PC microprocessor will see the light of day this year, promises Intel
Intel invests $50m in the Delft University of Technology to advance quantum computing
Quantum computing holds the promise of solving complex problems that are practically insurmountable today, changing the world for the better, says Intel CEO Brian Krzanic
Intel paying double referral fees for women and minority hires
Company paying bonuses of up to $4,000 in attempt to drive diversity
Intel revenues fall five per cent on desktop PC decline
New CEO Brian Krzanich promises to 'fight on the desktop, in the data centre, and the ultra-mobile market segment'