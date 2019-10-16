BriansClub is estimated to have earned around $126m in bitcoin between 2015 and August 2019 by selling data on 9.1 million debit and credit cards
Embedded iLnkP2P software is supposed to make it easier for users to connect to their IoT devices- but also makes it easy for attackers
Wipro systems compromised following phishing campaign used to target 'at least a dozen' clients, according to insiders
Unencrypted passwords could be accessed by Facebook's army of engineers
Four terabyte data dump also being sold by online seller behind Collection #1
API authentication flaw in third-party tracking site demo allows anyone with rudimentary skills to track phone locations
Fraudsters intercepting corporate debit cards in the post in order to replace their chips
Paras Jha and Josiah White also pleaded guilty to running an internet advertising click-fraud scheme
The only elections Levashov may have tried to 'hack' are Russian ones
Mirai malware evolved to "promote" a Minecraft protection racket, claims security blogger Brian Krebs