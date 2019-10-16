Brian Krebs

Security

Data on 26 million compromised credit cards 'rescued' following hack of black market website BriansClub

BriansClub is estimated to have earned around $126m in bitcoin between 2015 and August 2019 by selling data on 9.1 million debit and credit cards

clock 16 October 2019 • 2 min read

Internet of Things

Millions of IoT devices exposed by security flaws in integrated P2P communications software

Embedded iLnkP2P software is supposed to make it easier for users to connect to their IoT devices- but also makes it easy for attackers

clock 26 April 2019 • 3 min read

Security

Wipro investigates security breach believed to be perpetrated by state-sponsored attacker

Wipro systems compromised following phishing campaign used to target 'at least a dozen' clients, according to insiders

clock 16 April 2019 • 3 min read

Privacy

Facebook stored up to 600 million passwords in plain text

Unencrypted passwords could be accessed by Facebook's army of engineers

clock 22 March 2019 • 2 min read

Security

Collection #1 data leak part of a bigger cache of compromised email addresses, claims Brian Krebs

Four terabyte data dump also being sold by online seller behind Collection #1

clock 18 January 2019 • 2 min read

Privacy

Basic website flaw reveals real-time locations of most US mobile users

API authentication flaw in third-party tracking site demo allows anyone with rudimentary skills to track phone locations

clock 21 May 2018 • 3 min read

Security

US business warned about new chip-based card fraud

Fraudsters intercepting corporate debit cards in the post in order to replace their chips

clock 06 April 2018 • 2 min read

Security

Two men 'fingered' by Brian Krebs over Mirai malware and IoT botnet plead guilty in US court

Paras Jha and Josiah White also pleaded guilty to running an internet advertising click-fraud scheme

clock 13 December 2017 • 2 min read

Security

Arrest of Russian national in Spain NOT linked to US election hacking

The only elections Levashov may have tried to 'hack' are Russian ones

clock 11 April 2017 • 3 min read

Security

Mirai botnet creator unmasked: US university student named by security blogger Brian Krebs

Mirai malware evolved to "promote" a Minecraft protection racket, claims security blogger Brian Krebs

clock 20 January 2017 • 5 min read
