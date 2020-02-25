brexit
UK tech visa applications continue to rise, according to Tech Nation
The increase in applications comes as uncertainty around Brexit continues
The impact of Brexit on the IT jobs market
Ahsan Iqbal, director of Technology at recruitment specialist Robert Walters, examines how the IT jobs market changed in 2018 and the effect that Brexit will have in 2019
Brexit: SAP User Group calls for clarity over software vendors' Brexit plans
ERP software users need to know how vendors will cover the UK's exit from the European Union
Vote Leave found guilty of exceeding spending limit by Electoral Commission
Campaign worked with BeLeave and Veterans for Britain to funnel money to Aggregate IQ in contravention of electoral law
CBI Director urges collaboration to maintain UK's aerospace lead after Brexit
The Brexit white paper "gets pretty close" to company desires, but there's still work to do
Tech and data protection law, post-GDPR
James Castro-Edwards of law firm Wedlake Bell argues that the UK needs to demonstrate that it protects personal data to EU standards as Brexit looms
Urgent action required to control murky funding, data misuse and misinformation says Electoral Commission
Campaign materials should have a digital imprint, fines should be larger and social media firms need to do more, says hard-hitting report
Brexit is increasing the appeal of and necessity for robots outside manufacturing
Car companies, restaurants and bars are already using robots, but the UK lags behind
Robots are moving out of the factory and in to restaurants
Brexit labour shortages will lead to higher adoption of robotics
Home Secretary announces new visa plan for entrepreneurs
Move follows statements of disquiet from the technology sector
Chancellor says UK will build its own satellite network if banned from Galileo
Philip Hammond wants to forget rules that the UK agreed with the EU to ban non-European companies from the satellites
The people want robots - but don't know that they're already using them
Global interest in AI is rising, but Brits are afraid that Brexit will hold us back
CBI calls on UK to retain EU Digital Single Market rules after Brexit
UK tech sector relies on EU market access and labour, warns CBI
Major technology firms warn that Brexit will pose 'significant threat' to business
IBM has said that the UK could easily lose its position as an AI and cyber-security leader
Brexit could hinder Britain's space technology capabilities, warn experts
Brexit is already damaging Britain's space technology abilities - despite involvement with new satellite
MPs highlight 'critical need' for technical and digital skills after Brexit
Public Accounts Committee says that government has grossly underestimated the work that will be needed
Government tweaks Data Protection bill to protect security research
Government proposes new changes to Data Protection Bill to protect security researchers
Budget: Hammond 'between a rock and a hard place'
Jessica Figueras, chief analyst at GlobalData explains that Philip Hammond had to choose between several difficult options in this budget
SME confidence continues to dip, as export strength fails to materialise
Amazon UK head has advised small businesses to embrace digital to mitigate risks
Technology is 'key' to London's future, shows CBI survey
Mayor's office tells government that returning certainty to the business world is critical
techUK warns Brexit plan means "sprint, not marathon"
techUK gives cautious welcome to PM's speech today, but warns of sector stress in accelerated programme.
Whitman acknowledges 'Brexit effect' in earnings call
The effects of Brexit and public sector spending cuts are still being felt
Theresa May's Japan trip may have a major tech impact
1,000 companies and 140,000 jobs hang on the Prime Minister's high-wire balancing act in Tokyo.
Brexit: a survival strategy for CIOs
Navigating Brexit is likely to be a white-water ride for many organisations; however, this three-stage plan for CIOs will help businesses to navigate the rapids.