Bret Taylor

Bret Taylor joins Benioff as Salesforce co-CEO during earnings call

Finance and Reporting

Bret Taylor joins Benioff as Salesforce co-CEO during earnings call

clock 01 December 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

IKEA's email system under attack, report

29 November 2021 • 2 min read
02

Announcing the winners of the Technology Product Awards 2021

26 November 2021 • 1 min read
03

Panasonic confirms data breach, says hackers accessed the company's internal network

30 November 2021 • 2 min read
04

Women in Tech Excellence Awards 2021 - Pictures from the big night

29 November 2021 • 1 min read
05

SS&C agrees to buy UK's Blue Prism

01 December 2021 • 2 min read