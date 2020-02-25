BPO
Events like Black Friday can really affect the IT team's mental health
54 per cent of IT and BPO staff suffer from depression, anxiety and insomnia caused by their work
Outsourcing as important to the UK economy as finance
With IT and data-related services accounting for €41bn of total outsourcing turnover
IT and BPO outsourcing could grow 600 per cent by 2020
Egypt likely to be among countries to benefit from a new wave of offshoring
Council takes specialist skills back in-house
Middlesbrough extends outsourcing deal, but limits scope to non-specialist and IT services
Indian outsourcer opens green BPO centre
Patni says customers increasingly demand environmental credentials for supplier
Allure of outsourcing continues to grow
Firms increasing use of IT and business process outsourcing, says NAO
Paul Pindar Q&A: Capita results demonstrate UK BPO success
Recession or not, business processing outsourcing companies are going from strength to strength
Recession drives retailers to outsourcing
Sector turns to third parties to ease financial pressure, says research
Citi sells BPO unit to Tata
Beleaguered bank offloads India-based operation to reduce processing costs