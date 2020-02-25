BP
BP upgrades supercomputer with nine petaflop HPE system to improve its commercial research
BP has teamed up with HPE to boost the capacity of its Houston-based supercomputer facility
Deloitte appoints Sheila Doyle as new CIO
Poached from Norton Rose Fulbright, Doyle will replace Mark Westbrook, who had been acting CIO at Deloitte since May
BP signs five-year IT services deal with Infosys
Infosys will focus on providing oil giant BP with application support and development
Firms emerging from recession determined to boost growth through IT, says Capgemini CTO
Lanny Cohen says businesses want Capgemini to show them how to exploit IT 'to enable their global growth agenda'
Capita acquires Expotel for £16m to add 'reach and scale'
Combined company will have 900 staff
BP CTO issues warning over IT education
Government must 'stop deterring students from an IT career'
Deepwater dispute underscores need for e-discovery policy
Firms urged to take steps to ensure data doesn't get deleted in legal battles
BP replaces local security solution with Cisco cloud service
Oil giant takes leap of faith to trust the cloud with its security, and sees 35 per cent cost savings as a result
Tech Talk news 25: Analysis - The government's ICT strategy
This week's debate: Can the government actually implement its new ICT strategy?
BP leaks sensitive data on Deepwater Horizon victims
Laptop containing details of 13,000 victims of last summer's oil spill has been lost
BP axes 540 vendors and opts for one reseller channel, Computacenter
Experts predict more middle men will be appointed in 2010
BP outsources global communications set-up
Contract expected to reduce complexity and cost
BP signs another software outsourcing deal
Accenture wins latest contract, to support SAP development
BP awards software outsourcing deals to Infosys and TCS
Oil and gas provider consolidating vendors in application development and maintenance