Boris Johnson
US says 'Five-Eyes' intelligence alliance will remain in place despite Britain's Huawei decision
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confident of US and UK resolving their differences
Huawei granted 'limited' role in UK 5G and fibre network roll-outs
Government decides to allow Huawei to supply non-core 5G equipment
UK decision on Huawei's participation in 5G networks due today
Prime Minister Boris Johnson under pressure from both sides over inclusion of Huawei in the UK's 5G networks
UK version of ARPA will provide long-term funding to tackle big societal challenges
The new proposed agency is said to be the brainchild of Dominic Cummings, adviser to Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson may block Huawei's role in building 5G networks
President Trump had pressed Mr Johnson on the issue on Tuesday, during a meeting in Downing Street
UK goes back to square one on Huawei as Johnson promises to re-examine 5G access
US national security advisor John Bolton claims that the British government is re-thinking its policy on Huawei
NHS to open national artificial intelligence lab to boost medical research
AI lab will connect researchers with tech companies to solve medical and other challenges faced by the NHS
BT: We're ready to deliver full-fibre by 2025 - if the price is right
BT backs Prime Minister Boris Johnson's pledge to roll-out fibre broadband nationwide in just five years
Nigel Adams MP appointed new Minister for Digital
Adams takes over from Margot James MP who resigned last week