Intel and AMD: processor supply won't be interrupted by coronavirus
Both AMD and Intel are continuing to produce CPUs at near full capacity despite the COVID-19 outbreak
Intel revenues flat as PC market sales fall but data centre sales rise
Intel will compete more aggressively for PC market business, according to CEO Bob Swan
Customers stockpiling chips over US-China trade war boosts Intel's earnings
Intel results alleviate some fears about a global semiconductor sales slowdown and curbs on US sales to Huawei
Apple buys Intel's smartphone modem unit in $1 billion deal
The deal covers about 2,200 Intel employees, intellectual property, leases and equipment
Intel in advanced talks to sell its smartphone modem chip division to Apple
The deal is valued at $1 billion, according to the sources
Intel issues warning over falling sales in 2019 - but hints that 5nm chips could be on the way
CEO Bob Swan hints that the company's parallel 5nm process developments are on track - unlike its much-delayed 10nm manufacturing processes
Intel: On-premise server demand declines as cloud booms
Chip shortage to continue during 2019 as Intel prioritises high-end server demand for cloud computing
Intel: Unexpected increase in demand for PCs behind chip shortages
Surging demand in the data centre comes as the PC market returns to growth