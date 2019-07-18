Bluetooth 5.1

Threats and Risks

Bluetooth flaw could enable hackers to track iOS, macOS and Windows 10 devices

Neither Apple nor Microsoft have yet issued a fix

clock 18 July 2019 • 2 min read

Communications

Bluetooth 5.1 adds device direction support with location accuracy up to centimetre level

With Bluetooth 5.1, gadgets will be able to know precisely what direction a signal is coming from

clock 30 January 2019 • 2 min read
