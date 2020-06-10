Bluemix
IBM to open four new data centres in the UK
Decision made before Brexit vote but IBM remains confident in strength of the UK economy
IBM announces new Spark-based Data Science Experience
Hosted on Bluemix cloud, the platform offers Spark as a service to data scientists
Blockchain-as-a-Service and open-sourcing of platform code among a slew of blockchain announcements from IBM
IBM determined not to miss out on the predicted blockchain boom
IBM unveils Bluemix Local 'accelerated' hybrid cloud platform
Updated service 'allows enterprises to quickly build apps in a secure manner and deploy them across public, private and on-premises environments'