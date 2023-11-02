blockchain

Forty nations pledge not to pay cybercriminals

Security

Forty nations pledge not to pay cybercriminals

Comes in the face of rising levels of ransomware

clock 02 November 2023 • 2 min read
Decarbonising at scale: SAP's sustainability strategy

Green

Decarbonising at scale: SAP's sustainability strategy

Sustainability chiefs at SAP speak about the circular economy and helping customers to track supply chain emissions, and how ESG begins at home

clock 06 June 2023 • 6 min read
Asian tech roundup: Blockchain builds in China

Cloud Computing

Asian tech roundup: Blockchain builds in China

Plus: Solar power is a non-starter in Singapore

clock 03 February 2023 • 2 min read
Industry Voice: How will Web3 affect the iGaming industry? 

Internet

Industry Voice: How will Web3 affect the iGaming industry? 

More security, privacy and speed will be a big boost for online betting

clock 04 January 2023 • 3 min read
Stack Overflow CEO reveals major trends dominating development

Developer

Stack Overflow CEO reveals major trends dominating development

Cloud has long ruled the roost, but developers are fickle

clock 03 January 2023 • 2 min read
Computing's top tech predictions for 2023

Strategy

Computing's top tech predictions for 2023

Constraints and costs define the year – but it’s not all bad news

clock 13 December 2022 • 13 min read
IBM and Maersk to shut down blockchain joint venture TradeLens

Business Software

IBM and Maersk to shut down blockchain joint venture TradeLens

The platform failed to meet the financial expectations as an independent business

clock 01 December 2022 • 2 min read
The metaverse: A virtual land of opportunity for business if we can define it

Strategy

The metaverse: A virtual land of opportunity for business if we can define it

Everyone's heard of the metaverse - but what is it?

clock 19 October 2022 • 4 min read
Binance-linked blockchain suffers $570 million hack

Hacking

Binance-linked blockchain suffers $570 million hack

No user fund was lost, according to the company

clock 10 October 2022 • 3 min read
Ethereum's Merge slashes power consumption by 99.9%

Systems Management

Ethereum's Merge slashes power consumption by 99.9%

Moving from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake will have lasting repercussions for tech markets and the environment

clock 16 September 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Palantir secures £330m NHS contract

22 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Meta disbands Responsible AI team

21 November 2023 • 1 min read
03

It's time to surface the open source submarine

22 November 2023 • 5 min read
04

Rhysida threatens dark web auction of British Library data

22 November 2023 • 1 min read
05

Capita clinches £239m civil service pensions contract

22 November 2023 • 2 min read