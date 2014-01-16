BlackBerry Z30

How Rocco Forte Hotels accommodates mobile needs of staff and guests

Rocco Forte Hotels group IT director Emmanuel Clave tells Danny Palmer how mobile devices and mobile solutions are improving day-to-day activities for both staff and guests

clock 16 January 2014 •

BlackBerry cancels phone launches and 2014 conference

First Foxconn-partnership smartphone, code-named Jakarta, to come out in April 2014 instead

clock 25 December 2013 •

'We're still not dead yet,' new Blackberry CEO tells customers

Open letter from new BlackBerry CEO John Chen tells customers: "We're going back to our heritage and roots"

clock 04 December 2013 •

Living with the BlackBerry Z30

The Z30 is the fourth BlackBerry smartphone based on the BlackBerry 10 operating system - and probably the best. But what's it like in every day use?

clock 18 November 2013 •

BlackBerry unveils flagship Z30 five-inch screen device with stereo speakers

New antenna will offer better reception, a bigger battery and 4G - in addition to the large screen

clock 18 September 2013 •
