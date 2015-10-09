BlackBerry z10

Appliances

BlackBerry CEO John Chen says company will 'think twice' about staying in hardware market if Android-powered Priv bombs

Can Android save BlackBerry? There's slim hope

clock 09 October 2015 • 2 min read

Mobile

CIOs losing faith in BlackBerry

Businesses see BlackBerry as a sinking ship

clock 29 May 2014 •

Mobile

How Rocco Forte Hotels accommodates mobile needs of staff and guests

Rocco Forte Hotels group IT director Emmanuel Clave tells Danny Palmer how mobile devices and mobile solutions are improving day-to-day activities for both staff and guests

clock 16 January 2014 •

Mobile

BlackBerry cancels phone launches and 2014 conference

First Foxconn-partnership smartphone, code-named Jakarta, to come out in April 2014 instead

clock 25 December 2013 •

Mobile Phones

BlackBerry executive exodus continues with three more departures

VPs of global sales, strategic alliances and global public policy all off

clock 18 December 2013 • 1 min read

Mobile Software

'We're here to manage any device… except Windows Phone' says BlackBerry

No customer demand to prioritise development, says enterprise director

clock 04 December 2013 • 2 min read

Mobile

BlackBerry tells customers: We're not going out of business - honest!

Smartphone maker writes to customers to tell them everything's just fine in another PR-fail by BlackBerry

clock 15 October 2013 •

Networks

O2 to launch 4G in UK on 29 August

Premium pricing: O2's cheapest tariff will be £26

clock 01 August 2013 • 2 min read

Operating Systems

BlackBerry Z10 prices slashed in the US

$99 on two-year contract with AT&T or Verizon, or $49 with Amazon or Best Buy

clock 15 July 2013 • 1 min read

Mobile

Miami International Airport IT chief questions sustainability of BlackBerry as BYOD tool

Miami International Airport director of information systems and telecommunications Maurice Jenkins tells Computing how he's left his BlackBerry behind in favour of a Samsung Galaxy S4

clock 15 July 2013 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

YouTube introduces load delays to combat ad blockers

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Autumn Statement: Tax breaks and tech investment

22 November 2023 • 5 min read