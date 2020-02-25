BlackBerry
TCL to stop making BlackBerry Android smartphones
TCL's BlackBerry licensing deal won't be renewed in August, putting the future of BlackBerry smartphones in doubt
BlackBerry Cylance to rush out a fix for anti-virus bypass exploit
But you'll have to wait until next week until it's ready
BlackBerry Cylance AI-based anti-virus 'tricked' into passing malware off as safe
Researchers were able to trick a popular AI system into thinking ten of the most dangerous forms of malware were good.
BlackBerry to acquire Cylance in $1.4bn deal
Biggest-ever acquisition for BlackBerry reflects shift towards security software and services
Facebook counter-sues Blackberry claiming infringement of messaging patents
Facebook returns fire at Blackberry with 118-page lawsuit
BlackBerry lifts lid on ransomware recovery software that can freeze affected devices
BlackBerry's anti-ransomware software can also roll-back users devices to pre-attack instances
BlackBerry Key2 launched with improved QWERTY keyboard and dual cameras
New BlackBerry Key2 will cost £579, SIM-free
BlackBerry Key2 images leaked ahead of expected launch on Thursday
Physical keyboard and dual cameras, with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage
BlackBerry Key2 smartphone to be unveiled on 7 June
BlackBerry Key2 to feature a Qualcomm 660, 6GB RAM, 64GB storage and Android Oreo 8.1
Organisations need robust and enforced security plan before installing latest security software, warns BlackBerry
BlackBerry's James McDowell urges businesses to get the basics right first
Review: BlackBerry KeyOne
If you hanker for the days when your smartphone had a 'proper' keyboard, the BlackBerry KeyOne could be just for you
BlackBerry KeyOne lands in the UK
£500 for an Android with a QWERTY keyboard
BlackBerry KeyOne released in the UK next week
£499 for TCL-made QWERTY keyboard BlackBerry
BlackBerry KEYone out in the UK in May for £499
One for QWERTY keyboard fans, given the sub-par specs for the price
BlackBerry wins $814.9m arbitration settlement over Qualcomm royalty overcharging claims
Judgement is binding and, hence, Qualcomm won't be able to appeal against it
BlackBerry hits Nokia with patent infringement suit
Firm turns to patents to make money from smartphone efforts
BlackBerry DTEK70 to be unveiled on 25 February
BlackBerry's latest Android phone will be shown off just days before Mobile World Congress opens
BlackBerry bows out of smartphones with brand-name licensing deal with TCL
BlackBerry crumble complete with TCL smartphone licensing deal
BlackBerry DTEK70 'Mercury' keyboard-bearing smartphone leaked online
BlackBerry Priv replacement codenamed 'Mercury' tipped for launch in 2017
Record market share for Android, bad news for BlackBerry and Windows Phone
Android now has 88 per cent market share
BlackBerry planning DTEK70 'Mercury' device with physical keyboard
Leaked images with a physical keyboard firm up DTEK70 rumours - but are the images genuine?
Hands-on: The BlackBerry DTEK60 reviewed
Can the new BlackBerry DTEK60 make up for the disappointment of the DTEK50?