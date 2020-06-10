black hole
Astronomers spot black hole ejecting 'wobbly jets' of plasma and pulling around space and time with it
Black hole V404 Cygni shoots out jets of plasma in different directions in quick succession
First ever image of black hole M87 released by Event Horizon Telescope mission scientists
The image was captured using the virtual Event Horizon Telescope
Scientists confirm presence of supermassive black hole at heart of the Milky Way
GRAVITY combines the light from four different telescopes of Very Large Telescope to create a virtually huge telescope
Moscow State University discovers supermassive black hole in an ultra-compact dwarf galaxy
Ssupermassive black hole is so big it corresponds to four per cent of the galaxy's total mass