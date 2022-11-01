BKA

German student arrested for running darknet marketplace

Law

German student arrested for running darknet marketplace

The marketplace had about 16,000 registered users and 72 active traders when it was closed earlier this year.

clock 01 November 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

UKCloud goes into liquidation

26 October 2022 • 2 min read
02

Critical zero-day bug, first since Heartbleed, identified in OpenSSL

27 October 2022 • 2 min read
03

AWS and Microsoft cut cloud outlook and hiring

26 October 2022 • 2 min read
04

Russian spies hacked Truss's personal phone

31 October 2022 • 2 min read
05

Q3 results: Meta profits plunge, ServiceNow stock soars

27 October 2022 • 3 min read