Bixby AI assistant

Strategy

Samsung considers Google tie-up to improve Bixby

Samsung's Kim Hyun-Suk made the comments at IFA in Berlin

clock 03 September 2018 • 2 min read

Hardware

Galaxy Note 8 latest rumours, including price, release date and specs

Biggest screen ever, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and 6GB of RAM for forthcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 8

clock 25 May 2017 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

YouTube introduces load delays to combat ad blockers

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Autumn Statement: Tax breaks and tech investment

22 November 2023 • 5 min read