Warning over new SWAPGS CPU security flaw that targets Intel's 'speculative execution' feature
'SWAPGS' side-channel attack can enable attackers to access sensitive data from Intel CPUs running Windows
Free tool to decrypt all versions of the GandCrab ransomware released
Bitdefender's decryption tool can neutralise the latest versions of GandCrab, as well as retrieve files encrypted by earlier versions
Method used in European bank breach ties attack to FIN7 group
FIN7 is known for primarily targeting payment-card and other financial data using the Carbanak backdoor
Android 'Triout' spyware with extensive surveillance capabilities unearthed by Bitdefender
Spyware lurking in adulterated sex games app may still be in development
How to protect yourself from the WannaCry ransomware
Security tips from the experts on how to defend systems from the ransomware that has taken down parts of the NHS and many other organisations
Dyre banking Trojan malware activity surges - targets Barclays, RBS, HSBC, Lloyds and Santander customers
Malware similar to Zeus and allows hackers to steal banking credentials, warn Bitdefender
Instapaper Android app vulnerable to data theft by hackers
Bitdefender warns that hackers can steal log-in credentials via 'man-in-the-middle' attacks
GCHQ and NSA target anti-virus software - but not British or American companies
Kaspersky highlighted in particular for cracking by GCHQ and NSA
Two new variants of Gameover Zeus banking Trojan identified
Two new Gameover Zeus variants targeting Europe and the US identified by Bitdefender