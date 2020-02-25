Bitcoin
For blockchain it's time to face up to governance and regulation
Governance of decentralised systems is an unlikely 'hot' area for researchers, technologists and lawmakers alike
GitHub, Bitbucket and GitLab open-source projects hacked and held for ransom
Code of around 400 GitHub repositories removed by hackers and held for payment of 0.1 Bitcoin
UN report blames North Korean attackers for theft of $571 million from cryptocurrency exchanges
Cyber-attacks by North Korea-linked groups have grown in scale and sophistication over the past three years
Scammers steal £113,000 from Bitcoin ATMs by double spending before transactions can be cleared
Attackers took advantage of 'replace by fee' feature that makes 'stuck' transaction become 'unstuck'
Bitcoin mining could contribute to climate change, claims report
One, single Bitcoin transaction could provide electricity to a British home for a month
SamSam ransomware scammers extort $5.9m in payments since January 2016
Ransomware disables critical apps, as well as files, forcing victims to pay-up or reinstall
Cryptomining replaces ransomware as most prevalent threat
Awareness of ransomware and rise in price of cryptocurrencies has caused the change, says Skybox Security
Bitcoin now uses as much energy as Ireland and could match Austria by end of 2018
Electricity consumption doubled in the last six months with the trajectory likely to continue, says PwC economist
Bill Gates calls cryptocurrencies "deadly"
Bill Gates becomes the latest billionaire to slam cryptocurrencies - calling them deadly
Cryptocurrency exchange Poloniex snapped up by Circle
Social payments company plans to turn Poloniex into a 'robust multi-sided distributed marketplace'
Rise in cryptocurrency mining is hindering search for alien life
High-end GPUs have become increasingly hard to buy, say astronomers
North Korea-linked Lazarus malware campaign resurfaces, warns McAfee
Lazarus Group has returned to shakedown Bitcoin miners and users, according to McAfee
Cryptocurrency miners set to use more power than consumers in Iceland this year
Miners fleeing from China, following crackdown, to Iceland for low-cost energy
Cryptocurrency mining set to overtake domestic power use in Iceland as miners shift from China
Hackers infect government websites to mine Bitcoin rival - UPDATED
ICO website taken down after it was found to have been breached, and infecting visitors' computers with malware
Cryptocurrency marketplaces hit by serious cyber attacks
Hackers are using bots and location spoofing tools to target crypto exchanges
South Korea investigating claims that North Korea was behind $533m Coincheck hack
South Korea points finger of blame for Coincheck hack on North Korea
New variant of Scarab ransomware threatens to shred 24 documents every day until you pay
Pay up or the documents get it, threatens new Russian ransomware
Japanese authorities warned Coincheck about serious security flaws before thieves stole $530 million
Authorities in Japan warned Coincheck about security flaws before $530m cryptocurrency theft
South Korea pulls back on plan to ban cryptocurrency trading despite uncovering $600m in "illegal trades"
Facebook bans all ads promoting cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin and ICOs
Social network looks to crack down on deceptive marketing activity
South Korea reveals $600m in illegal trades but is not planning to ban cryptocurrencies
South Korea moves towards de-anonymising cryptocurrencies, bans children and foreigners from trading
The country is still considering a full ban on trading, sources say