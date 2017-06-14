The industry responds to Computing's findings on IoT pilots, data veracity and NLP
The credit information supplier has consolidated its assets and is using analytics to transform its products
Stein explains how he's bringing his decade-long experience of managing data and cyber security to the consumer goods giant
CIO Darrell Stein claims 'there isn't just one visualisation tool that works' for everything
As cloud BI firm Birst announces another funding round where does the rise of self-service analytics leave the trendy new data roles?
People increasingly demanding BI self-service, claims Birst director Mike Hepburn in Computing web seminar