Birst

Big Data and Analytics

Big data and IoT: what's next?

The industry responds to Computing's findings on IoT pilots, data veracity and NLP

clock 14 June 2017 • 7 min read

Business Software

Graydon - from business info provider to BI and on to big data

The credit information supplier has consolidated its assets and is using analytics to transform its products

clock 04 February 2016 • 5 min read

Careers and Skills

How CIO Darrell Stein is connecting data at Reckitt Benckiser

Stein explains how he's bringing his decade-long experience of managing data and cyber security to the consumer goods giant

clock 05 November 2015 • 7 min read

Software

How Reckitt Benckiser takes a BYOD-like approach to visualisation tools

CIO Darrell Stein claims 'there isn't just one visualisation tool that works' for everything

clock 21 October 2015 •

Business Software

Self-service analytics is growing - where now for the CDO and data scientist?

As cloud BI firm Birst announces another funding round where does the rise of self-service analytics leave the trendy new data roles?

clock 17 March 2015 • 3 min read

Business Software

iPod generation fed-up of waiting for IT to build BI systems

People increasingly demanding BI self-service, claims Birst director Mike Hepburn in Computing web seminar

clock 23 July 2013 •
Most read
01

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

YouTube introduces load delays to combat ad blockers

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Autumn Statement: Tax breaks and tech investment

22 November 2023 • 5 min read