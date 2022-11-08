Biren

Nvidia offers a slower chip for China that complies with US sanctions

Chips and Components

Nvidia offers a slower chip for China that complies with US sanctions

The new A800 chip went into production in Q3

clock 08 November 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Qualcomm: Arm will charge royalties for using its processors

02 November 2022 • 3 min read
02

UK has spent £6 million on Ukrainian cyber defences since February

02 November 2022 • 3 min read
03

Qatar takes on 'hack-for-hire' gang to target UK firms and individuals

07 November 2022 • 3 min read
04

NHS Digital to use Palantir system to extract patient data

07 November 2022 • 3 min read
05

Government to dilute Online Safety Bill rules on 'legal but harmful' content

04 November 2022 • 3 min read