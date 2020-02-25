Biometrics
Biometrics of one million people discovered on publicly accessible database
Biostar 2 database, used for access control by police, defence contractors and banks, found online unprotected and unencrypted
The 'face off' between biometrics and privacy
If Hollywood is any guide, privacy is likely to come off worst, suggests Coffin Mew's Guy Cartwright
W3C authorises WebAuthn standard for password-less authentication
WebAuthn standard enables logins via biometrics, USB keys, mobile phones and smartwatches
Police facial recognition systems are 98 per cent inaccurate, says research
The systems are a waste of money, argues Big Brother Watch
Ticketmaster developing facial recognition system that could replace tickets
System will need exceptionally low level of false positives and negatives to be viable
Baidu's Deep Voice can clone speech with less than four seconds of training
The software has dramatic implications for voice biometrics
Indian government revokes access to identity database from 5,000 officials
Horse/stable door/bolted
NEC acquires Northgate Public Services for £475m
Northgate acquisition intended to provide platform for NEC to sell biometrics and AI technology to the public sector
Reporter who revealed that India's biometric identity database was busted to facing police investigation
Indian journalist targeted by government for revealing national identity database's insecurity
Government criticised for five year delay in producing biometrics strategy
The police have been using biometrics without legal guidance
Synaptics claims 'top five OEM' customer for in-screen fingerprint sensor
Sensors hidden inside the display could be on a flagship smartphone next year
Mobile banking beating physical branches, says report
Online banking trumps physical branches, claims Visa report
Walk this way: Researchers claim new authentication technology based on the way people walk
Could walking become the latest form of biometric authentication?
Nationwide working on biometric access for its smartphone and tablet app users
Customers may be able to authenticate using fingerprint scanner, facial recognition, or behavioural and voice techniques
Halifax trials heartbeat authentication for mobile banking security
Trial 'will help us further understand how we can serve our customers in the way that best appeals to their needs,' claims bank
Government has failed to provide guidelines on use of biometric data, warn MPs
Science and Technology Committee argues ethical and legal questions surrounding privacy have not been addressed by government, despite increasing use of biometrics
RBS Group introduces fingerprint security for mobile banking
NatWest and RBS become first UK banks to rollout biometric security to iPhone customers, but expert stresses need for two-stage authentication
Barclays unveils blood-reading authentication technology for corporate banking clients
'It's very, very simple, yet it's very, very secure,' bank says of vein authentication technology
Home Office selects Thales for biometric identity project
Two-year £3.8m deal will see Thales deliver Biometric Residency Permits for non-EU nationals
Top 10 most read: Galaxy S5 reviews, Canonical Ubuntu push, Windows XP bug
Top stories from the past week with V3 readers
Fingerprint security loophole in Samsung Galaxy S5 could expose Paypal and other payment services
Galaxy S5 security loophole exposed as Samsung claims that it is selling better than its predecessor
Is voice biometrics a worthy gatekeeper for Barclays call centres?
Barclays Wealth is using voice biometrics to improve the performance of its call centre, but is the bank in danger of compromising its security for sake of a little more convenience for its customers
Asus U36 ultra-portable laptop review
The Asus U36 thin and light laptop isn't aimed at businesses, but may well suit them anyway
New approach to ID verification aims to safeguard privacy
Could a proposed verification framework based on relationships prevent personal data falling into the wrong hands?