biometric

Security Technology

3D-printed 'fake fingerprints' can bypass fingerprint scanners, researchers warn

Ultrasonic sensors are easiest to fool

clock 09 April 2020 • 2 min read

Government

Police to trial mobile fingerprinting on the street in initiative slammed by Liberty

No public or parliamentary debate over police mobile fingerprinting tech trial, argues Liberty

clock 12 February 2018 • 4 min read

Security

Microsoft quietly updated Windows 10 to fix 'Hello' facial recognition flaw

Just a simple photo was all it took to get round Microsoft's 'Hello' facial recognition in Windows 10, say SySS researchers

clock 20 December 2017 • 2 min read

Hacking

New university research warning over voice recognition biometric security

Rory Bremner could have a lucrative criminal career cracking voice recognition biometric security systems...

clock 14 November 2017 • 2 min read

Financial Solutions

Visa integrates biometrics for credit card payments

Visa plans to tighten payments with biometric authentication - although 'cardholder not present' will remain a problem

clock 20 October 2017 • 3 min read

Communications

Wikileaks Vault 7: CIA backdoored software updates to spy on allies

Another embarrassment for US intelligence dished up by Wikileaks

clock 25 August 2017 • 1 min read

Software

Peter Cochrane: The road to password heaven or insecure hell?

Peter Cochrane looks at how to make stronger, better passwords that you can actually remember

clock 31 May 2017 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

YouTube introduces load delays to combat ad blockers

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Autumn Statement: Tax breaks and tech investment

22 November 2023 • 5 min read