Tracking the dating game: product analytics at Badoo
Technical project lead Dr Jelena Isachenkova explains how the dating app firm developed its own analytics platform, Hotpanel
Advice for data scientists: make yourselves redundant
Data scientists must learn to share better
Big Data & IoT Summit 2017: Skyscanner aims for half-second daily downtime
When building a data platform, it's not actually good to get it right first time, suggests Skyscanner engineer Michael Pollet
Big data: view from the foothills of the IoT - part 2
Natuaral language processing, real-time analytics and Hadoop are emerging as the ones to watch
Big Data & IoT Summit 2017: Lloyds dredges the 'data lake'
Machine learning has great potential when combined with big data, says Lloyds's Nicholas Williams - but watch out for the GDPR
Big Data & IoT Summit 2017: How CERN will manage hundreds of exabytes of data to support the Future Circular Collider
Few organisations manage and analyse data quite as big as CERN, revealed Dr Jamie Shiers at today's Computing Big Data and IoT Summit
Big data: the view from the foothills of the IoT
We ain't seen nothing yet
IoT: early adoptors anticipate a surge in adoption, research
IoT is still a tech-led minority play but use of core technologies expected to surge over next three years
Data scientist versus data analyst: confusion reigns
Computing's latest research has thrown up some surprising results
Vendor lock-in warning over in-memory databases
Oracle "bigger, slower, and more memory intensive", warns rival EXASOL
Data science? What it really needs is a little imagination
"Domain knowledge can be picked up quite quickly," suggests Filtered's Chris Littlewood
Increasing automation, based on big data analytics, is the future of security, claims Darktrace
In future, organisations will have no choice but to tear down their perimeters - and keep a watchful eye on network traffic instead, argues Darktrace's Sam Alderman-Miller
The data scientist - a role dissected
Computing research investigates whether a data scientist is really any different from a data analyst, data engineer or BI specialist
How to get the business to buy into AI
Show the board how AI can make every employee an expert says insight and tech chief of financial services firm BGL Group
Computing Big Data Review 2016
This year's review looks at the extent of big data rollouts, organisational success factors and data scientists
Exasol shrinks its in-memory database onto an Intel NUC for proof-of-concept analytics work
Free edition of Exasol's in-memory database designed to run on a single server or PC for big-data pilot projects
Big data leaders - who they are and what they do differently
Computing research looks at the characteristics shared by organisations that are furthest ahead with their use of big data analytics
MTI: Telemetry data analysis is 'great in theory, but not really happening yet'
We need "real customers with real problems" to build use cases, says Isilon guru Oliver
How to get on the right side of the big data divide
Computing's latest research into big data trends reveals that there is a serious gap developing between the 'haves' and the 'have nots'
Organisations still struggling to find big data skills
'We're playing catch up to Facebook and Google,' says a chief data scientist
The rise of the data protection officer
The web of confusion over the requirements of the GDPR is enough to send anybody that is not data savvy into a tailspin. No wonder demand for DPOs is growing
Big data? We're still in 'the playground', say users in V3 survey
But organisations will quickly shift from playground to production, argues Pentaho's Wael Elrifai
Manage big data properly, don't do it 'just because', warns Pentaho
Big data skills can be learned, but good implementation strategy is required for an analytics strategy to work, argues Pentaho's Wael Elrifai