Big Data and Analytics
Untrusted, low-quality data is hurting decision-making in business
Organisations are overconfident when it comes to data-driven decision making
How Merck solved its clinical data challenges
A massive clinical trial disrupted other work being done at the company, highlighting the need for a scalable solution
Does your business need data analytics or Big Data analytics?
Hadoop is powerful, but don't make a mountain out of a molehill when it comes to data
Driving pipeline and revenue at the Computing Marketing Team of the Year
Incisive Works meets Catherine Howard, VP of Marketing at Atos.
Data is the perfect intersection of logic and emotion, says Badoo's Weiting Xu
How data is improving dating
Splunk to buy DevOps incident management firm VictorOps for $120m
Move fits with Splunk's strategy of broadening its enterprise use cases
AI can solve data challenges, shows MIT survey
IT leaders who work with data are more likely to see the value in AI
Here are the winners for the 2018 Big Data Excellence Awards
The expanded awards highlighted 18 innovative companies
Archival data is still impacting modern astronomy, and we need new ways to process it
Automation and increasing compute power are needed to handle the growing pool of astronomical data
Organisational buy-in greatest challenge in moving to digital, says UK enterprise
Over half of organisations still see general commitment outweighing even budget as main obstacle, finds research
Teradata continues transformation as it adds a new dimension to analytics
Teradata Universe is the company's largest European event
Data analytics are all fun and games until Uber accuses you of a one night stand
Customer data is a valuable resource, but what happens when it's misused?
EU plan to compel companies to hand over data outside the EU for legal investigations
EU plan not much different from US Department of Justice EU data grab it opposes
Data analytics could put a stop to fake news, says IBM
Jason Burns of IBM Ireland insists that automation is becoming ever more important in the data space
Entries for the Big Data Excellence Awards close today - have you entered?
Do you lead data - or just follow it?
MongoDB announces ACID transaction capabilities
MongoDB 4.0 to be released in the summer will feature multi-document ACID transactions for the first time
Data is taking over, and you need to get your people involved, says BAM Group's Steve Capper
Driverless cars, drones and 3D printing are just a few of the ways that companies can leverage big data
Big data analytics is dead - long live data analytics, says CTO of Exasol
The big data world is changing
Computing's Big Data Excellence Awards return this May - enter now
Recognising the best of the best
Ocado: Why we picked the Google cloud
Hi-tech retailer needed to democratise analytics, explains data scientist Marcin Druzkowski
IBM spices up its Watson AI platform
IBM has announced a ton of improvements to its big data and AI platform.
Embarrassment of riches: how shrinking big data can boost business and tackle office politics
Big data is no use if all it does is sit on a database, argues Paul Alexander
Will Ocado's robotics change the supermarket trade?
Experiments with automation have already lowered costs and increased speed at Ocado's warehouses
How should the UK handle big data?
The UK's approach to big data differs from the USA's, where 'big data' is now just 'data'