Biden

Biden and Xi to sign deal limiting use of AI in nuclear weapons systems

Legislation and Regulation

Biden and Xi to sign deal limiting use of AI in nuclear weapons systems

Hopes are high that the landmark agreement will be a step towards improving global superpower relations

clock 14 November 2023 • 2 min read
US announces far-reaching 5-point cybersecurity strategy

Security

US announces far-reaching 5-point cybersecurity strategy

Includes measures to shift more liability for breaches onto big tech vendors

clock 03 March 2023 • 5 min read
Most read
01

Samsung data breach affects UK customers

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

Ransomware gang files SEC complaint over undisclosed breach

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Alibaba cancels cloud split

16 November 2023 • 1 min read
04

IT outsourcing costing Eurozone banks 'millions'

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Microsoft launches AI chips to support OpenAI and Copilot

16 November 2023 • 2 min read