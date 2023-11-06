Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board

Interview: Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, UK IT Industry Awards finalist

Leadership

Interview: Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, UK IT Industry Awards finalist

'BCUHB is very supportive of innovation, solution development and personal development, with many opportunities to grow into a role and reach senior positions in the organisation'

clock 06 November 2023 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Samsung data breach affects UK customers

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

Ransomware gang files SEC complaint over undisclosed breach

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Alibaba cancels cloud split

16 November 2023 • 1 min read
04

IT outsourcing costing Eurozone banks 'millions'

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Microsoft launches AI chips to support OpenAI and Copilot

16 November 2023 • 2 min read