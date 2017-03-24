Betfair

How to start a DevOps project: Pick the low hanging fruit and just go for it

Cloud and Infrastructure

A panel of experts explain how to kick off a DevOps project

clock 24 March 2017 •
How Paddy Power Betfair used cloud, software-defined networking and DevOps to transform the business

Cloud and Infrastructure

Stephen Lowe, director of technology at Paddy Power Betfair, explains that the technology changed things for the better, but that some staff were inevitably left behind

clock 04 October 2016 •
Paddy Power Betfair puts entire IT team on call to improve software quality

Cloud and Infrastructure

Staff stopped trying to push code out on Friday evening when errors would mean a weekend call-out, says director of technology Stephen Lowe

clock 03 October 2016 •
British Gas and Paddy Power clash on containers at Computing Summit

Cloud and Infrastructure

The case for containerisation doesn't convince everyone

clock 27 September 2016 •
Breaking the 'geek' stereotype: How a CIO can become a CEO

Careers and Skills

While currently a rarity, the number of CIOs getting the top job is likely to grow as the importance of IT and digitalisation increases, finds Sooraj Shah

clock 14 August 2015 •
Top 10 news stories of the week: BPM is dead, coders are dead and soon the cloud will kill the rest of us anyway

Careers and Skills

It might be a few days until Halloween, but IT industry news this week had a definite theme of horrible demise. But which sepulchral story proved the most popular?

clock 24 October 2014 •
Betfair rejects SAP, Oracle and Workday in favour of Fairsail for HR

Strategy

Fairsail HRIS "a quarter of the price" per year compared to "not fit for purpose" SAP solution

clock 20 October 2014 •
Betfair puts its money on VMware's stack ahead of Cisco's UCS

Strategy

Betfair's CIO tells Computing that the firm would have bet differently if they went through the VMware transition again

clock 27 February 2014 •
Betfair CIO: Shortage of VMware skills meant we had to cross-train staff

Careers and Skills

When systems integrator 2e2 went bust, Betfair decided to do the job in-house

clock 25 February 2014 •
Customer perspective: Jaguar Land Rover and Betfair on why they chose VMware

Strategy

Betfair's head of architecture believes Amazon will be the best option in the future

clock 09 May 2013 •
