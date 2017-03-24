A panel of experts explain how to kick off a DevOps project
Stephen Lowe, director of technology at Paddy Power Betfair, explains that the technology changed things for the better, but that some staff were inevitably left behind
Staff stopped trying to push code out on Friday evening when errors would mean a weekend call-out, says director of technology Stephen Lowe
The case for containerisation doesn't convince everyone
While currently a rarity, the number of CIOs getting the top job is likely to grow as the importance of IT and digitalisation increases, finds Sooraj Shah
It might be a few days until Halloween, but IT industry news this week had a definite theme of horrible demise. But which sepulchral story proved the most popular?
Fairsail HRIS "a quarter of the price" per year compared to "not fit for purpose" SAP solution
Betfair's CIO tells Computing that the firm would have bet differently if they went through the VMware transition again
When systems integrator 2e2 went bust, Betfair decided to do the job in-house
Betfair's head of architecture believes Amazon will be the best option in the future